Grizzly Bear Killed After Breaking into Chicken Coops Near Libby

State wildlife managers euthanized a grizzly bear last week after a series of conflicts with chicken coops and other attractants near homes in the Silver Butte area south of Libby.

According to a Tuesday press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), wildlife specialists received reports of the bear breaking into chicken coops, greenhouses, and storage sheds on residential properties near Barren Peak Road off U.S. Highway 2. There were also reports of the bear going onto the porches of homes, the release states.

The male bear, estimated to be approximately 2 years old, “was exhibiting bold behavior that indicates it was conditioned to unnatural food sources,” the release states.

“This is a habit that is very hard to break and causes human safety concerns, as bears actively pursue food and other attractants in and around homes, ranches, and other occupied areas instead of returning to natural food sources,” according to the press release.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) authorized removal of the bear, which state bear specialists trapped and euthanized. Grizzly bears are protected under the Endangered Species Act, and FWS has final authority regarding management actions.

Wildlife managers urged people to reduce the risk of bear conflicts by using electric fencing around small livestock. Pet and livestock food, garbage, barbecue grills, and bird feeders can also all be attractants and should be secured to help prevent bear conflicts.

FWP and FWS specialists work to help landowners and communities avoid bear conflicts.

“If you see a bear or sign near your residence that may result in a conflict, call your local bear specialist at the contact number found on FWP’s website,” the release states.

Residents in northwest Montana should report bear conflicts immediately to FWP or your tribal wildlife management agency. Addressing initial conflicts promptly can help avoid bears from becoming food conditioned or habituated.

In northwest Montana, contact:

North portion of Flathead County and Eureka area – Justine Vallieres, 406-250-1265

South portion of Flathead County – Erik Wenum, 406-250-0062

Cabinet-Yaak ecosystem and Sanders County – Garrett Tovey, 406-291-1320

Flathead Indian Reservation – Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Wildlife Management Program, 406-275-2774

For more information on living, working, and recreating in Montana’s bear country, visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware.

