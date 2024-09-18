Sheehy Needs to Answer a Few Questions

Before casting my vote this fall in our senatorial race, I would like Mr. Sheehy to answer a few questions. 1. Did he actually have the gun accident in Glacier Park or was he wounded in service? 2. Did he parachute into Glacier Park in training or was he just confused about the location. 3. Does he really charge $12,500 weekly for elk hunts on his private property? 4. Does he support abandoning the Affordable Care Act that has made many Montana residents to get medical attention? 5. Will he pay back his $750,000 loan for his firefighting business? It would be nice if he or his press people would clarify his positions so normal Montanans can make an educated decision. I think I know who I’m voting for, but I would like to hear his reply to these basic questions.

Lewis Moore

Rollins