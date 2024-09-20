Donut Forget to Pay

6:42 a.m. An SUV plowed through a bank of mailboxes.

11:59 a.m. A man walked into a grocery store, ate a doughnut and then left.

12:14 p.m. Someone called 911 to report that they’d won the lottery, but had their ticket stolen and needed an officer to intercede before the thief cashed in their winnings.

4:10 p.m. A woman was concerned that her neighbor’s kid kept pointing a pistol at her when she drove by.

4:29 p.m. Someone called 911 to report hearing “abnormal puppy dog noises.”

4:44 p.m. Someone reported seeing a hand sticking out of the back of a car’s tailgate. Law enforcement followed up and discovered it was just a prank.

7:21 p.m. A boy stole his mom’s cat.

8:46 p.m. Some kids were setting off fireworks in Kalispell.

10:17 p.m. After ordering food in a drive through, a customer threatened to beat up a fast foot employee because there was cheese on their sandwich.