fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Donut Forget to Pay

By

6:42 a.m. An SUV plowed through a bank of mailboxes.

11:59 a.m. A man walked into a grocery store, ate a doughnut and then left.  

12:14 p.m. Someone called 911 to report that they’d won the lottery, but had their ticket stolen and needed an officer to intercede before the thief cashed in their winnings.

4:10 p.m. A woman was concerned that her neighbor’s kid kept pointing a pistol at her when she drove by.

4:29 p.m. Someone called 911 to report hearing “abnormal puppy dog noises.”

4:44 p.m. Someone reported seeing a hand sticking out of the back of a car’s tailgate. Law enforcement followed up and discovered it was just a prank.

7:21 p.m. A boy stole his mom’s cat.

8:46 p.m. Some kids were setting off fireworks in Kalispell.  

10:17 p.m. After ordering food in a drive through, a customer threatened to beat up a fast foot employee because there was cheese on their sandwich.

11:01 p.m. A mattress fell off the back of a truck on the highway.  

See All Police Blotter

Montana needs independent journalism.

The Flathead Beacon will always be free, but quality community journalism is expensive to produce. Your support makes our reporting possible. Please consider a one-time or recurring gift to help sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. By joining the Editor’s Club and signing up for a recurring contribution, you will receive a custom-designed Glacier National Park print, as well as other exciting perks.

Click here to read about the impact the Beacon has on the community.

Support Our Work