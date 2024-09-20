River Guide Permits Proposed for Agency Renewal on Flathead River

The Flathead National Forest is seeking public input on the renewal of five existing outfitter and guide special use permits on the non-wilderness portions of the north and middle forks of the Flathead Wild and Scenic River, which is jointly managed with Glacier National Park.

As the lead agency, Flathead National Forest administers the five outfitter-guide permits being considered for renewal.

The five outfitter permits are due to expire in April 2025. If authorized again, the new permits would be issued for a 10-year term from 2025 to 2035. The outfitter permits pending renewal are:

Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp

Glacier Guides and Montana Raft

Glacier Raft Company

Great Northern Whitewater Raft

Wild River Adventures

The project area does not include the south or middle forks of the Flathead River upstream of the Bear Creek River Access Site, as renewals within the Great Bear Wilderness are included in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex Outfitter and Guide Permit Reauthorization Project.

“Permitted outfitting and guiding assures that the public has reasonable access to high-quality recreation opportunities,” according to a scoping letter by Hungry Horse-Glacier View District Ranger Rob Davies. “Given the skill and equipment needed to run these rivers safely and responsibly, many users require and prefer the services of an outfitter.”

Outfitters and guides on the North and Middle Forks promote and teach river and bear safety practices, resource protection (such as the proper fishing techniques), river etiquette, and the unique attributes of this Wild and Scenic River.

“These permits are a part of both sharing and protecting this national resource,” according to Davies.

The U.S. Forest Service is evaluating the proposal under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). According to Davies, the agency’s preliminary review “indicates the project would meet requirements of the categorical exclusion process,” which is the least intensive form of environmental review.

The permit renewal process does not include the reallocation of additional permits.

Existing outfitter and guide permits are subject to an amendment process to incorporate new terms that may be required by law. For example, these permits would be amended if the forest implements changes to river management due to a revised river management plan.

Raft guides float clients down the Middle Fork Flathead River in West Glacier on Aug. 8, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Following years of delays related to the pandemic and staffing shortages, forest and park officials are currently moving forward with overdue updates to the interagency Comprehensive River Management Plan (CRMP). The plan and the environmental assessment are slated to be released in the fall of 2024. Once the draft plan is available for public review, agency officials with the Flathead National Forest and Glacier National Park will initiate the environmental analysis under NEPA, which will include opportunities for public involvement and comment.

Members of the public must submit project-specific comments related to the outfitter and guide permit renewal by Oct. 18. The comments can be submitted electronically to [email protected] with “North and Middle Fork Flathead River Outfitter and Guide Permit Renewal Project” in the subject line.

Comments can also be mailed to: Rob Davies, District Ranger, P.O. Box 190340, Hungry Horse, Mont., 59919.

