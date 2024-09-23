Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Kalispell

Where: 266 Arbour Dr.

Price: $739,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,851

This beautiful custom home is close to the hospital and conveniently located near downtown. It features an open concept living area, vaulted ceilings, and large master suite with a jetted tub. Outside is a landscaped yard, underground sprinklers, brick patio, and paved driveway that includes an RV space. Living Montana Realty

MLS Number: 30032745

default

Columbia Falls

Where: 154 Steppe Ln.

Price: $750,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,136

This stunning cedar home sits on 1.56 acres, is fenced for horses and is perfect for entertaining. It has a spacious wrap-around deck, enclosed screen room, and sits in peaceful setting with abundant wildlife. The updated property also has large windows and beautiful wood throughout. Howe Realty, Inc.

MLS Number: 30030360

Lakeside

Where: 240 Deer Creek Rd.

Price: $750,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,610

This home sits on a 1-acre lot in an ideal location between Somers and Lakeside and features views of Flathead Lake. It has upgraded stone counters, upgraded cabinetry and stainless steel appliance. The property backs to a seasonal creek and includes an oversized three-car attached garage, front and side porches, and a storage shed. Keller Century 21 Deaton and Company

MLS Number: 30032102

Bigfork

Where: 255 Crestview Dr.

Price: $759,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,831

This home is located in one of Bigfork’s most sought-after neighborhoods and is just minutes from Flathead Lake. It features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, wood flooring and granite counters. The large corner lot is beautifully landscaped with mature trees, underground sprinklers and a fenced backyard. Western Brokers

MLS Number: 30029292

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].