8:51 a.m. A man took some drugs and then singlehandedly fought the devil.

9:13 a.m. A woman stole a can of soup from the grocery store.

10:15 a.m. At least four cows were blocking the road.

11:28 a.m. Someone called 911 to report finding a small pistol and a revolver in the dumpster behind their house. Officers found only broken toy guns.

12:16 p.m. Two horses were running down a Forest Service road.

12:30 p.m. A man seen lying in a ditch by a golf course was just using the shade to take a nap.

12:30 p.m. Some short-term rental guests refused to leave the shower even though it was past their checkout time.

12:51 p.m. Some youths were trying to race down a highway.

1:21 p.m. A woman found a dead cat left in front of her car.

3:54 p.m. Someone reported seeing a hot rod with flames surrounding it.

3:57 p.m. A woman was taking a nap next to a dumpster.

5:41 p.m. Three men tried to steal a bike out of a Cyber Truck.

6:46 p.m. A border collie was scared of the thunder.

8:14 p.m. Someone drove over a mailbox.