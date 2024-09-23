Vote Azzopardi for House District 13

Shirley Azzopardi is the best candidate for Montana’s House District 13. As a longtime local educator (30 years as a special education teacher with 28 of those years in St. Ignatius, and currently the mental health coordinator for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ Early Childhood Services), Shirley has served tirelessly as a strong advocate for our children and families. She believes every child deserves an excellent public education and that public education is the foundation of our democracy. Shirley will fight for adequate funding for Montana’s public schools.

Shirley is honest, straightforward, and hard working. After long days of work and during many weekends, she has personally knocked on hundreds of doors in House District 13 to meet constituents, introduce herself and her values, and learn which issues are important to the voters. She definitely understands the demands faced by Montana families and aspires to increase access to mental healthcare throughout Montana, as well as reform Montana’s property tax system and work toward more affordable housing for working-class Montanans.

Shirley will work hard to protect our right to privacy as outlined in Montana’s Constitution, especially with regard to healthcare and private medical decisions that should remain with patients, families, and medical providers, not dictated by the government. She believes Montana’s lawmakers need to be more fiscally responsible and stop passing unconstitutional laws that end up in court cases, wasting our hard-earned tax dollars.

Shirley is a practical problem solver who will do her absolute best to defend our Montana values. Please vote for Shirley Azzopardi this November!

Joanne Morrow

Niarada