fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, August 12, 2024

Bone-cracking Good

By

12:12 a.m. A man with suspected radiation poisoning wanted to discuss it with the FBI.

5:21 a.m. A woman woke up to her husband threatening to flush his wedding ring down the toilet.  

8:40 a.m. A few houses in Kalispell were egged overnight.

9:13 a.m. A naked man was pushing a refrigerator down the sidewalk.

9:47 a.m. A man in a “pointing a gun stance” was facing off against a cow.

9:53 a.m. Someone, asking for a friend, wanted to know the laws about dumpster diving in Kalispell.

10:14 a.m. A boss asked 911 to check on an employee that “just does weird things” that God tells them to do.

10:30 a.m. Someone walked up to a police officer, said they were under arrest and walked away.

11:06 a.m. Dispatch heard a loud “ahhhhh” sound on a 911 call that turned out to be an accidental dial from a chiropractic office.

5:44 p.m. A dog jumped its fence to greet a passing neighbor and never jumped back.  

5:49 p.m. A couple was hanging out in the gazebo to stay out of the rain.

7:40 p.m. A woman ran out of a store with two boxes of shoes.  

9:41 p.m. Two people on motorcycles were doing wheelies on a basketball court.

See All Police Blotter

Montana needs independent journalism.

The Flathead Beacon will always be free, but quality community journalism is expensive to produce. Your support makes our reporting possible. Please consider a one-time or recurring gift to help sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. By joining the Editor’s Club and signing up for a recurring contribution, you will receive a custom-designed Glacier National Park print, as well as other exciting perks.

Click here to read about the impact the Beacon has on the community.

Support Our Work