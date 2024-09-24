Bone-cracking Good

12:12 a.m. A man with suspected radiation poisoning wanted to discuss it with the FBI.

5:21 a.m. A woman woke up to her husband threatening to flush his wedding ring down the toilet.

8:40 a.m. A few houses in Kalispell were egged overnight.

9:13 a.m. A naked man was pushing a refrigerator down the sidewalk.

9:47 a.m. A man in a “pointing a gun stance” was facing off against a cow.

9:53 a.m. Someone, asking for a friend, wanted to know the laws about dumpster diving in Kalispell.

10:14 a.m. A boss asked 911 to check on an employee that “just does weird things” that God tells them to do.

10:30 a.m. Someone walked up to a police officer, said they were under arrest and walked away.

11:06 a.m. Dispatch heard a loud “ahhhhh” sound on a 911 call that turned out to be an accidental dial from a chiropractic office.

5:44 p.m. A dog jumped its fence to greet a passing neighbor and never jumped back.

5:49 p.m. A couple was hanging out in the gazebo to stay out of the rain.

7:40 p.m. A woman ran out of a store with two boxes of shoes.