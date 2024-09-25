A Watermelony Felony

12:58 a.m. Some adults were participating in adult activities in their parked car and were advised to relocate.

9:05 a.m. A house had five dogs in the yard that wouldn’t stop barking.

9:34 a.m. The latest altercation in a seven-month fight between two neighbors involved egging each other’s cars.

11:49 a.m. A hound dog kept howling.

4:17 p.m. Three aggressive dogs kept chasing the neighbors.

6:24 p.m. A man in a cowboy hat kept trying to walk along the railroad tracks.