Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, August 13, 2024

A Watermelony Felony

By

12:58 a.m. Some adults were participating in adult activities in their parked car and were advised to relocate.

9:05 a.m. A house had five dogs in the yard that wouldn’t stop barking.  

9:34 a.m. The latest altercation in a seven-month fight between two neighbors involved egging each other’s cars.

11:49 a.m. A hound dog kept howling.  

4:17 p.m. Three aggressive dogs kept chasing the neighbors.  

6:24 p.m. A man in a cowboy hat kept trying to walk along the railroad tracks.

9:10 p.m. Two men stole some large watermelons from a grocery store.  

