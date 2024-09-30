A Stark Contrast and Clear Choice for Montanans

Tim Sheehy is running to represent all Montanans as one of our senators in Washington. Well, maybe not ALL.

During a campaign fundraiser in Shelby last November in an audio recording, Sheehy says he ropes and brands with Crow members on the Reservation, and that it’s “a great way to bond with all the Indians while they’re drunk at 8 a.m.” In Hamilton at a campaign event, also last November, Sheehy talked about riding in the Crow Fair parade. “They’ll let you know when they like you or not, if Coors Light cans are flying by your head … They respect that.”

Contrast that with the words in Jon Tester’s letter to VA Montana Executive Director Duane Gill.

“I write today to encourage Montana VA Health Care System (VA Montana) leadership to continue to prioritize culturally-competent health care for Native American veterans, and ensure information about these services is communicated to all Tribes and veterans across Montana”

Tester regularly advocates for Veterans – ALL veterans, in his role as Senate Veterans Committee Chairman. His hard work and representation there reflects positively on ALL Montanans. Right now, Tim Sheehy’s racially charged comments reflect poorly only on him. But if he is elected November 5th, they reflect on us ALL. That’s not who we are as Montanans. It’s a CLEAR choice.

Sandy & Mike Koness

Somers