Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Steamy Sirens

By

9:01 a.m. Someone lost both sets of their wedding rings.

9:28 a.m. A landlord was using a megaphone to communicate with his apartment tenants from the parking lot.

11:45 a.m. An irate Kalispell resident wanted something done about people parking in the neighborhoods to attend the county fair.

2:38 p.m. A truck driver had a brief road rage incident after the car in front of him stopped to let a pedestrian cross the street.

3:07 p.m. A woman accidentally called 911 while out grocery shopping.

5:18 p.m. A steamy shower set off the fire alarm in a hotel.

5:40 p.m. Cars were forced to swerve out of their lane to avoid a pothole with traffic cones around it.

6:48 p.m. A toddler “playing phone” accidentally dialed 911.

