Steamy Sirens

9:01 a.m. Someone lost both sets of their wedding rings.
9:28 a.m. A landlord was using a megaphone to communicate with his apartment tenants from the parking lot.
11:45 a.m. An irate Kalispell resident wanted something done about people parking in the neighborhoods to attend the county fair.
2:38 p.m. A truck driver had a brief road rage incident after the car in front of him stopped to let a pedestrian cross the street.
3:07 p.m. A woman accidentally called 911 while out grocery shopping.
5:18 p.m. A steamy shower set off the fire alarm in a hotel.
5:40 p.m. Cars were forced to swerve out of their lane to avoid a pothole with traffic cones around it.
6:48 p.m. A toddler “playing phone” accidentally dialed 911.