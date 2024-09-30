Whitefish Skiers Star in TGR’s ‘Beyond The Fantasy’

Growing up together in Whitefish, professional skiers Maggie Voisin and Parkin Costain have been pushing each on the mountain since they were old enough to wear ski boots, skiing with their families at Whitefish Mountain Resort and eventually joining the freestyle ski team.

As their talent quickly grew, Voisin left for Park City when she was just 14 years old after landing on the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team, launching her career as a slopestyle and big air athlete that led her to three Olympics and seven X Games medals

Meanwhile, Costain’s skiing trajectory veered a different path toward professional freeride, winning two film awards by age 18 and landing in his first Teton Gravity Research (TGR) film, “Far Out,” in 2018 while he was still a teenager.

But after Voisin chose to step back from the U.S. Ski Team and shift toward freeride in 2023, their worlds collided once again when she and Costain reunited in the backcountry to shoot for TGR’s “Legends Has It.”

The Whitefish skiers headed to Wyoming and Haines, Alaska last season to shoot for TGR’s 29th annual film, “Beyond The Fantasy,” which premieres at the O’Shaughnessy Cultural Arts Center in their hometown on Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m. where the athletes will be signing posters. All proceeds will go toward the Flathead Freeride Club.

“We’re bringing the stoke back to Whitefish in a whole new way to show what two young local kids are doing and to inspire the next generation,” Voisin said. “There are so many talented athletes that come out of this town, and we really want to get the Whitefish and Flathead Valley community together.”

After officially announcing her retirement from professional freestyle skiing last summer, Voisin has switched gears to focus on freeride following a successful career in slopestyle and big air disciplines.

Voisin describes a totally different type of skiing after spending years competing on man-made courses in relatively controlled environments. Instead of inspecting courses to best calculate her moves, she’s now flying in a helicopter in Alaska or snowmobiling into ski zones in the backcountry to cope out her lines.

“I just feel like a rookie all over again,” Voisin said. “I’m dipping my toes in and I’m in love with skiing in a whole new way. We had so much fun and it’s so different to take at your own pace and feel out the mountains.”

Costain has now been skiing in Alaska for the past eight years and has a handful of TGR films under his belt. Blessed with clear skies and safe avalanche conditions during filming last season, Costain skied a first decent that viewers will see in “Beyond The Fantasy,” a line that he dubbed “Don’t Tell Momma.”

“It was the most buildup out of anything that I’ve done in my ski career,” Costain said. “Even just as a grom shooting with TGR, this was so much anticipation – to build up to one moment.”

Despite Voisin’s high skill level in freestyle skiing, she describes her longtime friend as an inspiration and mentor as she navigates big terrain and avalanche conditions.

“Being out in the mountains with Parkin is one of the most fun things,” Voisin said. “It comes full circle. We grew up in diapers together and then skied on the freestyle team. Our paths went in different directions but it’s coming back together again.”

“Beyond The Fantasy” premieres Thursday, Oct. 3 at the O’Shaughnessy Cultural Arts Center. Voisin, Costain and other TGR athletes will be signing posters when doors open at 5:30. The Flathead Freeride Club will show some short films showcasing their athletes before at 6:30 p.m. before a raffle and premiere at 7 p.m.

Beer and wine will be available for sale while the first 100 people will receive a free drink. Jackson Hole-based Switch Fleece will be selling hats.

