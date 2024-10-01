fbpx
Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, August 15, 2024

Taps

By

6:49 a.m. A building manager was playing their trumpet in an apartment building.

9:55 a.m. A Kalispell dog was on a mission to have the neighbor’s chickens for breakfast.

11:15 a.m. A man called law enforcement to report that he’d shot a dog that killed his pig.

9:13 a.m. A naked man was pushing a refrigerator down the sidewalk.

2:53 p.m. Two kids cut down a neighbor’s hammock.

5:08 p.m. Six goats had been hanging out in a Kalispell yard for two days.

9:23 p.m. A dead elk was blocking a lane of traffic on the highway.

