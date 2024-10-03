Support Fern for Senate

Since Senate District 2 boundaries have been redrawn for this election cycle, some of you may not yet know Dave Fern, Democratic candidate for sate Senate. Dave is an exceptional candidate by anyone’s standards. In all the years I served with him on the Whitefish Public School Board, followed by all the years I voted for him for HD 5 Representative (until he reached his term limit), I’ve observed that he consistently runs positive, honest campaigns, maintaining respect for his constituents and his opponents. His platform identifies practical issues and offers workable solutions, keeping his constituents’ well-being foremost in his mind, rather than resorting to negative rhetoric aimed across the aisle. He practices an impeccable work ethic with his ongoing local listening tour.

Through his School Trustee position, Dave developed a deep understanding of educational issues, along with school taxes, budget, and finance. That background has proved useful in the MT House, as Dave was appointed to financial planning and oversight committees, as well as the Property Tax Task Force. Dave has also held a keen interest in affordable housing, access to health care and child protective services. He is a life-long learner, constantly exploring innovative and effective problem solving for the challenges we all face. Dave leads with integrity, honesty and intelligence!

So, be sure to vote Nov. 5, and consider sending Dave Fern to the Montana Senate to act on your behalf!

Ruth Harrison

Whitefish