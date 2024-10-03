Don’t let the pro-abortion language of CI-128 fool you into believing it will promote voluntary full consent.

Sadly, enough the abortion industry is known for cases that did lack informed consent and sadly it was among the younger mothers.

In 2012 Montanans voted 70% to 30% that parental notification of 48 hours before the abortion be required for girls under 16 years of age. This is the only remaining law in Montana that ensures parents are informed when their young daughter is seeking an abortion. But CI-128 will abolish this law just as did the Montana Supreme Court striking down a parental consent in August.

Most of the unplanned pregnancies among these young girls (children) and women were not given enough information to make an informed choice. Leaving these once mothers the aftermath of (why did I do this?) always and forever in their minds.

This is truly the total opposite of serving the rights of the mothers as the pro-abortionists states.

Please vote NO on CI-128.

Amber Golliday

Kalispell