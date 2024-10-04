A Castle Emerges on the Hill

The story of Jasmine Morton and her lifelong connection to the Somers Mansion began in middle school. A young Morton believed the key to getting inside the mysterious, daffodil-yellow mansion was simple: chocolate chip cookies. Plate in hand, she made her way to the front door. However, when she arrived at the steps, the light inside blinked out in an instant.

It would be another decade before she would finally get her chance to look inside.

Built in 1903 for John O’Brien, the first manager of the Somers Lumber Company, the Somers Mansion was once a hub of community and social activity. But over the years, the mansion became a private residence, passed down and sold into various ownership — its doors closed to the public for over 75 years.

In November 2021, Morton closed on the deal for the mansion and its surrounding estate, acquiring not only the properties, but the storied history. The mansion, which had weathered two world wars, a storm in 2008 that blew the roof off, and a chimney fire, was in dire need of restoration. Renovating it all — the mansion and the historic carriage house — would be a labor of love.

With the work cut out for her, Morton embarked on the renovation project of the mansion and the carriage house, a nearby property on the campus, right away. She initially set aside five years for the renovation but completed the project ahead of schedule and under budget. In 2022, essential utilities such as water and heating were installed. As construction continued, a new roof and porches were added. A total of 12 private and public bathrooms were meticulously designed to harmonize with the rest of the house. The carriage house transformed into a pavilion with a 120-person capacity, featuring a second level with a get-ready room and balcony spaces, and two additional bathrooms, ADA-accessible.

Despite all the new additions, Morton also wanted to preserve the mansion’s glory. “It was fun to peel back the walls and see the original construction,” Morton said. Aside from big repairs like removing 32 tons of plaster, most of the bones of the structure had stayed intact. She kept the original structure, especially the mansion’s signature daffodil exterior, refreshing it with layers of Benjamin Moore’s Crown Hill paint and the original white oak flooring on the ground level. Morton was particularly proud of finding and restoring a hidden porch on the south side of the ground floor. Early into the mansion’s history the porch was enclosed and turned into a sunroom. Reopening the porch and refurbishing it was extremely rewarding for her.

Groom’s suite at the Somers Mansion. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A bathroom at the Somers Mansion. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The original 14 bedrooms and two bathrooms were reimagined into 10 bedrooms, each with a private bathroom, ensuring the estate retains its historic charm while offering modern comforts. A luxury chef-style kitchen and butler’s pantry were added as well, with resin tables and white details to fit the aesthetic and retain the allure of the original design.

“[It’s] all been designed to flow well,” Morton said.

Through that flow, Morton has found a way to showcase old-world elegance meeting new, rustic millhouse encountering modernity, local influences melding with international ones. The rugged mountain and lake views and manicured lawn are available from almost every window of the house. Paintings on loan from local sources adorn the wood-paneled walls. Somehow, the dark masculine aesthetic of the groom and groomsmen suite, decorated with an elk antler chandelier and supple black leather couches, harmonize with the hand-selected, Istanbul-imported chandelier and pristine white walls downstairs.

Yet, amid the construction, open houses and events were hosted on campus. “We had to build a space and a business simultaneously,” Morton said.

Clients were receptive and excited to view the renovations firsthand. “People trusted me and trusted the process … and I am blown away by that trust.”

Previously, they heard of Morton’s business by word of mouth, but before-and-after photos of the renovated venues piqued a newfound interest for bookings. After years of renovations, the Somers estate has been revitalized and is once again a vibrant venue, hosting everything from weddings and private retreats to community events.

“This place has always meant to host people, and it’s fun to watch it come into its own,” Morton said.

For more information and booking inquiries visit SomersMansion.com.