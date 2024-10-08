Is Kalispell Building Responsibly – Or Just Building? 

Growth is inevitable – in fact we’ve developed property right here in the valley. When done right, it enriches our community, strengthens our infrastructure, and makes Kalispell an even better place to live. But here’s the truth: not all growth is good growth. Just because something’s new doesn’t mean it’s progress. If a project doesn’t address the essentials – traffic safety, reliable infrastructure, emergency access, schools, and the creation of walkable, livable neighborhoods – then it’s not progress, it’s a problem.

Take the Tronstad Meadows Whitetail Crossing (TMWC) application pending Planning Board vote on October 8 – by an out-of-state developer with hundreds of projects nationwide proposing R-2 zoning with a PUD and 355 lots (not homes, not community). This should raise serious concerns for anyone invested in Kalispell’s future. Instead of tackling glaring safety issues and upgrading infrastructure, the proposal glosses over them, hoping the Kalispell City Planning Board, City Council, and the community won’t notice. But we do notice. Rushing to build without addressing long-term impacts isn’t just careless – it’s reckless. And while our city is under the gun to produce housing for all the projected numbers of people moving here, and we’re encouraged to be swept up in the cheer for the rush to develop, we need to ask: at what cost?

As we watch the rapid pace of development across our city, much of it looks sensible and reasonable – where quality of life for present and future residents and infrastructure, traffic, suitable ingress and egress are available, and safety are addressed, we embrace a growing community,

But, when we see project proposals like that of the application for Tronstad Meadows Whitetail Crossing and city processes like we’ve witnessed since April of this year in what appeared to be a blind approval by the Planning Board on April 9, followed by an appropriate rejection by the City Council on June 17, we can’t help but wonder: are we sacrificing our long-term safety, sustainability, and sense of community for haste and short-term gains?

Is it wise to push projects that may bring traffic hazards, strain emergency services, and leave us dealing with the fallout for years to come? We can’t afford to be passive and assume all growth is good growth. Protecting Kalispell requires vigilance – ensuring that new developments align with our values and don’t compromise what makes this city a great place to live.

Tronstad Meadows Whitetail Crossing exemplifies the risks of getting it wrong. Instead of addressing proper ingress and egress for building a community the size of Browning or Eureka proposed on a 110.5 acre “island” that requires hopscotching city services, serious challenges to infrastructure and safety, the developers have presented a barely revised version of their rejected plan – now with 25 fewer homes. A 6% reduction. Is this what passes as a solution? It feels like lipstick on a pig to us. It’s still the same underlying issues, maybe a little dressed up, but it’s still a pig.

The bigger issue isn’t just the developers – it’s whether our city is holding them to the highest standards. Are we ensuring projects meet essential safety guidelines, or are we brushing over key concerns because the state is pressuring cities like ours to prioritize housing at any cost? Because the truth is, the state doesn’t live here. They don’t drive these roads. They aren’t raising kids here. They won’t be facing the daily realities of increased traffic, strained infrastructure, or overburdened emergency services. But we will.

And let’s talk about Tronstad Road. The narrow, dangerous stretch would bear the brunt of a massive increase in traffic – up to 3,300 more vehicle trips a day on a road already plagued with blind hills and steep ditches. The developers’ own traffic study shows speeds reaching 73 mph on this road. That’s not just inconvenient; it’s life-threatening. And where’s the strategic planning in that?

Kalispell’s own regulations require that any new development must maintain or improve the level of service (LOS) on affected roads. The AASHTO standards, which guide national road safety, are there for a reason – to protect us. But here, it seems we’re fast-tracking approvals without ensuring these critical guidelines are being met.

So, we ask: are we really following the book? Or are we letting the pressure to build housing override common sense, safety, and the long-term well-being of our community?

It’s time for us all to take a step back and think about what kind of future we’re building for Kalispell – because it’s not just about houses. It’s about the people who will live in them, and the community they’ll inherit.

Dan and Ming Munzing live Kalispell.