BNSF Derailment Spills Grain East of Essex

A weekend derailment of 12 BNSF rail cars spilled grain about 4 miles east of Essex, but the railroad company says no hazardous material was involved in the derailment and that no injuries were reported.

BNSF says the derailment happened at 5:42 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Some of the train cars appeared to have rolled down an embankment before coming to a stop near U.S. Highway 2.

Cleanup from the derailment is ongoing, and a cleanup plan was made after consulting with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and the U.S. Forest Service, according to BNSF. As part of the cleanup plan, vacuum trucks have been deployed to the area of the derailment to help collect and remove spilled grain.

The derailment caused cancellations of multiple Amtrak passenger train routes on Saturday between Shelby and Whitefish, with bus transportation provided as an alternative. The Montana Department of Transportation reported blocked lanes on U.S. Highway 2 Saturday morning, with emergency vehicles responding. Main tracks one and two in the area of the derailment are back open, a BNSF spokesperson said Monday.

