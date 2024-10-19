If you knew Shirley Azzopardi as I have known her, over the years, you would know her as a person of exceptional character, personal strength, and perseverance. She is, in my opinion, the kind of person we would be lucky to have in the Montana Legislature to represent all of us, even those of us who may have ideas different from Shirley’s. That’s because she is a person of integrity and a person who will, I guarantee, genuinely be interested in hearing your feelings on a subject and listening to your ideas. That’s what any representative should do.

She’ll also work on issues that affect all of us because she cares about those issues, and I’m talking about such things as education, roads, property taxes, housing, local justice issues and more.

She has and will continue to educate herself on matters of county importance. She takes the job of representative of the people (that’s you!) seriously, and to Shirley, it is not simply a steppingstone from which to advance her political career, as it is with some who enter the campaign arena.

I have known Shirley for close to 30 years, climbed mountains with her, shot the rapids in various rivers in solo canoes with Shirley and other friends on trips, and let me tell you, she is tough, always does her part and more. And does it with great energy and enthusiasm.

She would throw her great energy and enthusiasm into her work with the legislature too, if we will have the sense to elect her. Please cast your vote for Shirley Azzopardi for Montana House District 13!

Eugene Beckes

St. Ignatius