Following Flathead’s First CWD Detection, FWP Increases Availability of Deer Tags

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is increasing the availability of antlerless white-tailed deer hunting licenses in the Flathead Valley following the agency’s first local detection of chronic wasting disease in wild deer populations.

FWP received approval from Montana Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Patrick Tabor to increase the number for individual hunters in Hunting District 170 to two. Previously, hunters were allowed to purchase one. The additional licenses are available to purchase over the counter effective immediately, according to an agency news release.

The 170-00 Deer B License allows hunters in Hunting District 170 to harvest a white-tailed deer without antlers or with antlers less than 4 inches long as measured from the top of the skull. The 2024 general deer and elk hunting season opens Oct. 26.

Following Montana’s CWD Management Plan, FWP is increasing harvest opportunity in the district to assess the prevalence of CWD in the area. The CWD management plan is a strategy based on the best available science and developed by FWP to monitor, control, and prevent the spread of CWD among wild deer, elk, and moose populations.

This week CWD was detected in a white-tailed deer in Kalispell. This is the first time CWD has been detected in a wild herd in Hunting District 170.

All hunters in HD 170 are encouraged to get their harvested deer and elk tested for CWD.

Hunters can bring their harvested animal to the FWP office in Kalispell, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for sample collection during the general hunting season. Visit FWP’s website for more details on how and where to get harvested animals tested.

FWP strongly recommends that hunters receive a negative CWD test result before bringing their deer, elk or moose to a meat processor or donating it to a foodbank. While it is not a requirement, FWP is asking hunters to have a negative CWD test result in hand before bringing their animal to a processor for donation.

If the animal tests positive for CWD, FWP will advise the hunter on proper carcass and meat disposal and give instructions on how to request a replacement license.

CWD is a contagious neurological disease that infects members of the deer family, including elk, moose, mule deer, and white-tailed deer. It is always fatal, and there is no known cure. It was first detected in Montana’s wild herds in 2017.

There is no known transmission of CWD to humans. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that hunters harvesting a deer, elk, or moose from an area where CWD is known to be present have their animal tested for CWD prior to consuming the meat and do not consume the meat if the animal tests positive.

For more information on CWD, go to fwp.mt.gov/cwd.

