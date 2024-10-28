Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Kalispell
Where: 496 Jefferson St.
Price: $750,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,232
This custom-built home sits on a 1-acre lot in a beautiful country setting and has spectacular mountain views. It features an open concept living area, gas fireplace and spacious kitchen with dining area. The property also includes a patio, underground irrigation, and two-car garage. Silvercreek Realty Group
MLS Number: 30034468
Whitefish
Where: 266 Goat Trail
Price: $749,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,000
This open-concept, two-story home is nestled on 0.488 acres in the Happy Valley community and offers a perfect blend of comfort and convenience. It has three bedrooms, three baths, and a two-car attached heated garage. Near state land that is perfect for hiking, biking and cross-country skiing. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana
MLS Number: 30035316
Kalispell
Where: 28 W. Ashley Hills. Dr.
Price: $749,900
What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,608
This conveniently located home sits on 1 acre and offers plenty of room with mountain views. It features an open floor plan, deck, walkout basement, huge backyard and extra parking for your toys. Venture to nearby Rails to Trails, which stretches from Kila all the way to Somers Bay. Flathead Valley Brokers
MLS Number: 30035166
Columbia Falls
Where: 154 Steppe Ln.
Price: $750,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,136
This stunning cedar home sits on 1.56 acres fenced for horses that includes a barn, tack room, RV storage building and mature landscaping. It has vaulted ceilings, large windows, wraparound deck, and enclosed screen room. The property is located in a private neighborhood just minutes from the Flathead River and downtown. Howe Realty, Inc.
MLS Number: 30030360
