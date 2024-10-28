Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Kalispell

Where: 496 Jefferson St.

Price: $750,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,232

This custom-built home sits on a 1-acre lot in a beautiful country setting and has spectacular mountain views. It features an open concept living area, gas fireplace and spacious kitchen with dining area. The property also includes a patio, underground irrigation, and two-car garage. Silvercreek Realty Group

MLS Number: 30034468

Whitefish

Where: 266 Goat Trail

Price: $749,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,000

This open-concept, two-story home is nestled on 0.488 acres in the Happy Valley community and offers a perfect blend of comfort and convenience. It has three bedrooms, three baths, and a two-car attached heated garage. Near state land that is perfect for hiking, biking and cross-country skiing. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30035316

Kalispell

Where: 28 W. Ashley Hills. Dr.

Price: $749,900

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,608

This conveniently located home sits on 1 acre and offers plenty of room with mountain views. It features an open floor plan, deck, walkout basement, huge backyard and extra parking for your toys. Venture to nearby Rails to Trails, which stretches from Kila all the way to Somers Bay. Flathead Valley Brokers

MLS Number: 30035166

Columbia Falls

Where: 154 Steppe Ln.

Price: $750,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,136

This stunning cedar home sits on 1.56 acres fenced for horses that includes a barn, tack room, RV storage building and mature landscaping. It has vaulted ceilings, large windows, wraparound deck, and enclosed screen room. The property is located in a private neighborhood just minutes from the Flathead River and downtown. Howe Realty, Inc.

MLS Number: 30030360

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].