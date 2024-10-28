Putting Montana First

Montana has always been a place where we put people before politics. It’s a state where we hunt the same public lands, our children go to the same schools, and we look out for our neighbors. It truly is the Last Best Place on earth.

A lot has changed in Montana since I served in the governor’s office. But the collective love for our state and country has remained strong. That’s why I’m asking you to join me in embracing our state’s tradition of ‘voting for person over party’ and cast you ballot for Senator Jon Tester.

As a Republican, I worked for years to elect Republicans in Montana and across the country. But, there is one hallowed promise we make to each other as citizens that transcends political partisanship and that is to faithfully seek the public good above everything else.

Following Jon’s example, it is an easy decision for me to support him. I’ve known him for years as a friend, a colleague and a constituent. And I have always admired and trusted Jon because of his courage to stand up for Montana as his first priority. Simply put, Jon is not a typical, political partisan who elevates his party above the best interests of Montana and the nation.

Montanans want to see a secure border, and Jon has been working hard to provide that. When the Biden administration tried to repeal Title 42 and the “Remain in Mexico” policies, Jon was one of the leading voices diligently working to pass the strongest border security bill we’ve seen in years – a bill that was backed by border patrol agents and would have put more manpower and technology on our southern border.

Whether it’s Second Amendment rights or states’ rights Jon Tester has consistently stepped up to do what he believed was right for Montana.

Clearly, Jon is an independent voice for Montana. He’s proven it time and time again. He’ll confront anyone – even his own party’s President – when their policies won’t work for Montana. His legislative record is proof of a deep and abiding commitment to the people and state he serves as Montana’s senior United States Senator.

That’s why I, along with Republicans across Montana, have thrown my support behind Jon. From business owners to homeowners, from sportsmen and women to elected officials – Montana Republicans know from experience that Jon Tester can be unconditionally trusted to “support, protect and defend” our state and nation.

The Democrat Jon Tester I met 28 years ago as a Republican governor is still the Jon Tester I know today. Montana is changing, and now more than ever we need a seasoned champion representing us in the United States Senate.

Marc Racicot is the former Republican Governor and Attorney General of Montana.