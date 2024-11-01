We Expect Better Planning

The proposed Tronstad Meadows Whitetail Crossing subdivision has become a focal point in the conversation about growth in Kalispell. With over 600 signatures on a petition and more than 170 letters submitted to the Planning Board and City Council since April, it’s clear that many residents are deeply concerned. But what’s at stake goes beyond just one development – it speaks to how we, as a community, manage the rapid expansion happening around us.

While growth is inevitable, it should be approached with care and strategic foresight. One of the most glaring issues with Tronstad Meadows is the traffic study, which paints a troubling picture. Both the developer’s own traffic study and an independent review by a traffic engineer show that the intersection at U.S. Highway 93 and Tronstad Road will quickly reach a failing Level of Service (LOS “F” – the worst possible rating). This could happen as soon as Phase 1 unless a traffic signal is installed and functional before the first 100 lots are built. Despite this, the Montana Department of Transportation has not committed to a specific timeline for the signal, leaving the safety of future and current residents uncertain.

Kalispell’s Design Standards for Transportation Systems clearly state that any development must improve or maintain the existing Level of Service on roadways. Without early intervention, the LOS at this intersection will degrade to unacceptable levels, violating our city’s own regulations. What’s more concerning is that this critical issue seemed to be ignored by the Planning Board, which approved the subdivision on Oct. 8 without requiring the signal be in place before Phase 1.

If the City Council makes the same mistake, approving this subdivision without the condition of installing a functional traffic signal, it will not only disregard the overwhelming opposition from residents but also put public safety at risk. This is not just about a signal – it’s about ensuring that development is done responsibly, with thorough evaluation of traffic, infrastructure, and long-term impact on the community.

Approving this project without the necessary safeguards in place is like building a bridge with cracks already forming in its foundation. The failure is inevitable, and it’s the residents who will pay the price.

We need the City Council to take a stand for thoughtful, strategic growth. If they vote to approve Tronstad Meadows, they must condition that approval on the installation of a traffic signal before any homes are built in Phase 1. This is not just about following procedure – it’s about ensuring that the infrastructure keeps pace with the expansion, and that future developments don’t create problems that could have been avoided with proper planning.

Growth is happening, but if we want it to be sustainable, we have to hold our leaders accountable to the rules and standards designed to protect us.

We urge every concerned citizen to show up at the City Council meeting on November 4.

Let’s make it clear that we expect better planning, smarter growth, and accountability in every decision that shapes the future of Kalispell.



The Alliance for Responsible Development in the Flathead Valley was formed to advocate for smart, sustainable growth in Kalispell and the surrounding areas. Committed to protecting the community’s long-term interests, the Alliance works to ensure that new developments comply with local regulations, prioritize public safety, and contribute positively to the region’s future.