Kalispell Chamber Hosts 119th Celebration with the Grand Event

November 7, 2024, the Discover Kalispell Chamber will celebrate its 120th birthday and business in Kalispell and the Flathead Valley. The 120th celebration will recognize and honor our 53rd Flathead Community Legacy award winner along with Small Business, Large Business, Businessperson, Non-profit, Community Spirit, Rising Star, Ambassador, and Educator of the Year awards. A new addition this year will be the Legacy Community Partner of the Year.



As the Chamber’s Foundation only fundraiser of the year, our live and silent auction will add to the fun and excitement, thanks to the generous contributions from our members and the community.

The Discover Kalispell Chamber of Commerce is committed to being the Catalyst for business growth, the Convener of leaders and influencers, and the Champion for our community. 2025 will be the launch of Kalispell Kind – Community Stewardship Plan 2040. Working with community partners and stakeholders, together we will ensure economic vitality across the Valley, workforce and talent development, and placemaking for downtown, as well as strengthen our advocacy and voice of business. As an outcome of four Growth Summits, our community values are defined, and goals, strategies, and tactics are identified and brought together in this plan.

We see stepping stones, not stumbling blocks. Join us to celebrate. We are Venturing BOLDLY From Roots to Horizons.

The Grand Event – Roots to Horizons

November 7, 2024

Hilton Garden Inn

5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Get tickets: https://www.biddingforgood.com/auction/auctionhome.action?vhost=KCF

Thank you to all of our sponsors!

Visionary Sponsor – Marsh McLellan Agency

Award Sponsors – Glacier Bank, Logan Health, First Interstate Bank

Advocate Sponsors – Applied Materials, Daily Interlake, Flathead Valley Community College, Flathead Electric Cooperative, LHC, Inc., Summit Beverage, Glacier Park International Airport, GL Solutions, North Western Energy, Three Rivers Bank of Montana, Weyerhaeuser, Flathead Beacon

Partner Sponsors – JCCS, Crowley Fleck, Stockman Bank, Complete Restoration, US Bank, Compass Construction, MCS – Metropolitan Culinary Services, WGMGroup, MontanaSky Networks, Jackola Engineering, Veridia Group – Hilton Garden Inn