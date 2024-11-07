Glacier National Park Announces Timed Entry Vehicle Reservation System for 2025

Glacier National Park will again implement a vehicle reservation system in 2025, from June 13 to Sept. 28, for the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road and the North Fork. The park is also introducing a timed entry program at the two locations, which are some of the most congested areas during peak summer months.

Similar to this year, visitors will be required to make reservations to access the park at the West Entrance and the North Fork between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Now, however, visitors will also choose a time block in which they can enter the park. Multiple time blocks will be available and, once the visitor enters Glacier, they can remain in the park as long as they like on the day of their reservation. Additional information will be made available on the program before advance reservations begin on Feb. 12, 2025.

Through September of this year, park officials reported ushering 3,004,613 visitors through Glacier’s gates, amounting to the most visitors recorded in that time frame since 2017, when the park set its overall visitation record (3,321,319 people) and registered 3.206 million people before October. The park also recorded its busiest September in history in 2024, registering 602,339 visits.

In what could also compound congestion in the park next year, the Swiftcurrent area of Many Glacier Valley will be closed to public access due to ongoing construction, which will greatly reduce parking in the area.

“In 2025 we are continuing successful measures from the 2024 season, including access to Apgar Village, Two Medicine, and the East Entrance to Going-to-the-Sun Road outside of the vehicle reservation system. Within that successful framework we are going to try timed entry to see if we can minimize congestion, optimize visitor arrival, and improve visitor experiences,” Glacier National Park Superintendent Dave Roemer said in a prepared statemtent. “Timed entry has proven to be a valuable tool in other popular national parks and should reduce congestion and wait times at the West Entrance to Going-to-the-Sun Road.”

Here’s what to expect in Glacier National Park next summer.

West Entrance

One timed entry reservation per vehicle will be required to travel Going-to-the-Sun Road beyond the Apgar Village area from June 13 through Sept. 28, 2025, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can enter before 7 a.m. or after 3 p.m. without a vehicle reservation. Like previous years, visitors with lodging, camping, transportation, or commercial activity reservations can access their intended service within the Going-to-the-Sun Road reservation area with proof of their reservation. Only commercial reservations that originate beyond the Apgar vehicle reservation checkpoint and west of Logan Pass will provide entry in place of a vehicle reservation.



As a reminder, lodging, camping (including Fish Creek and Apgar campgrounds), and commercial activity reservations originating in Apgar will not provide access beyond the Apgar vehicle reservation check point.

North Fork

One timed entry reservation per vehicle will be required at the Polebridge entrance station June 13 through Sept. 28, 2025, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can enter before 7 a.m. or after 3 p.m. without a vehicle reservation. A reservation is not required to access the community of Polebridge, which is located outside the park entrance.

Two Medicine Valley and St. Mary

As in 2024, vehicle reservations will not be required to enter Two Medicine Valley or the St. Mary entrance to Going-to-the-Sun Road in 2025. Entry may be temporarily restricted at certain times of day (typically between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.) when areas become too congested. Visitors with service reservations (e.g., boat tours, lodging, horseback rides, guided hikes) in these areas will be permitted entry during temporary restrictions.

Many Glacier Valley

As the park has previously announced, the Swiftcurrent area of Many Glacier Valley will be closed to public access during the summer of 2025 due to ongoing construction. The closure will greatly reduce the amount of available parking in the Many Glacier Valley. The park is currently researching access alternatives for the valley in 2025.

Vehicle reservations and entrance passes

Vehicle reservations will only be available on Recreation.gov, the Recreation.gov mobile app, or through the Recreation.gov Call Center (Reservation Line: 877-444-6777). Each of the specified areas of the park will require a separate reservation. Visitors will need to set up an account on Recreation.gov to obtain reservations. The only cost associated with booking a reservation is a $2 Recreation.gov processing fee.

Vehicle reservations will be available through two booking windows.

A portion of reservations will be available 120 days or approximately four months in advance, starting on Feb. 12, 2025, at 8 a.m. MST on a rolling basis on Recreation.gov.

The remaining vehicle reservations will be available at 7 p.m. MDT for next-day entry starting on June 12, 2025.

In addition to a vehicle reservation, each vehicle entering the park is required to have an entrance pass for any entry point into the park. These passes could include any of the following: a $35 vehicle pass, good for seven days; a valid Interagency Annual/Lifetime Pass; or a Glacier National Park Annual Pass. A vehicle reservation does not include an entrance pass, and the park entrance pass does not serve as a vehicle reservation.

Pursuant to the American Indian Religious Freedom Act of 1978, vehicle reservations are not required for tribal members throughout the park.



Visitors are encouraged to check the park website frequently for updates and additional information.

