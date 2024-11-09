Kalispell Motorcyclist Dies in Crash

A 21-year-old Kalispell man died Friday after crashing his motorcycle into the rear of a Kenworth construction vehicle, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

According to witnesses, the motorcyclist was “lane splitting” at a high rate of speed of at least 90 mph traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 93 near the intersection of Rose Crossing.

At around 12:30 p.m., the driver of the construction vehicle was turning northbound into the right lane of the highway from Tronstad Road. The driver saw the motorcyclist approaching and, according to the highway patrol, observed him move from the left lane into the right lane for unknown reasons. The motorcyclist crashed into the rear of the construction vehicle just north of Tronstad Road.

The driver of the Kawasaki ZX636 was pronounced dead at the scene.