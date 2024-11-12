fbpx
Letter

Democrats Gerrymandered Districts

The Redistricting Commission didn’t follow the law

By Kerri Seekins-Crowe

Montanans did NOT willingly send 11 more Democrats to the Montana Legislature this year — they were FORCED to. 

The Redistricting Commission, made up of a majority of partisan Democrats, did NOT follow the law. The Democrat-majority Redistricting Commission

(1) Created districts that aren’t sufficiently compact, 
(2) Created districts that don’t comply with community-of-interest goals,
(3) Created districts with partisan intent. 

That there are now 11 more Democrats in the Legislature is NOT a surprise. That the Redistricting Commission didn’t follow the law and purposefully gerrymandered districts so that Democrats would win more districts IS a travesty of justice. 

It is obvious after this election that Montana rejects the liberal mantra that is intent on taking away our hard-earned wages, our children, and our constitutional rights. As a Republican, I will continue to fight for the Montana that voted for our Montana way of life.

Kerri Seekins-Crowe
Billings

