Glacier Park Officials to Host Public Meetings on Improving Visitor Experience

Glacier National Park officials are hosting a series of meetings over the next month seeking public input on how to improve the experience within the park’s gates, including how visitors should access and travel around increasingly congested roads during peak season.

In the past two decades, annual visitation at Glacier has roughly doubled, from 1.5 million to 3 million, causing traffic delays, parking issues, and draining the park’s resources. In response, over the last four years, Glacier has introduced a ticketed reservation system to mixed reviews. Along with a park pass, visitors now need to secure an additional $2 reservation to access the park from the North Fork and the west side of the Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Earlier this month, Glacier announced that in 2025, from June 13 to Sept. 28, it was implementing a new timed entry vehicle reservation system at the North Fork and West Entrance in hopes of easing traffic further.

The reservation pilot program was first initiated following the summer of 2020, an exceptionally busy season during the height of the covid-19 pandemic. That year, hordes of people crowded the most popular areas of the park and traffic at the West Entrance would often back up onto U.S. Highway 2. To alleviate the congestion, park officials would temporarily close roads, parking lots and even entire valleys of Glacier.

The reservation system has succeeded in mitigating some of the impacts of summer crowds, but it has also been criticized for causing confusion among tourists. Now, after announcing the new timed entry program, the park is seeking feedback on its next steps as it continues to try to balance access with visitor experience.

“It is our collective priority to provide a park experience at Glacier that is enjoyable and safe,” Glacier National Park Superintendent Dave Roemer said in a press release. “We have learned a lot by piloting solutions, listening to feedback, and adapting on an annual basis. Now, we want to start the conversation of what a long-term plan looks like at the park. Everywhere I go, I hear so much passion and pride in Glacier. I hope that everyone will take this opportunity to share their input.”

The public can visit the project website to submit input. The site also provides a summary of key issues, project goals, the history of visitation, transportation and vehicle reservations in the park, and the initial ideas for the park’s long-term plan.

Glacier officials are also hosting several virtual and in-person public meetings to allow for public feedback.

Virtual Public Meetings

The planning team will host a virtual presentation of the plan with a moderated question and answer time. Both virtual meetings will present the same information.

Nov. 21: Virtual meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Join by following the link at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/MeetingNotices.cfm?projectID=118357.

Dec. 16: Virtual meeting from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Join by following the link at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/MeetingNotices.cfm?projectID=118357.

In-Person Public Meetings

The park planning team will host a drop-in style opportunity to speak with park staff about issues related to the plan. Please note, there will be no formal presentation or recorded public comment opportunities at these events.

Dec. 2: Open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Residence Inn Downtown in Missoula.

Dec. 3: Open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the KwaTaqNuk Resort & Casino in Polson.

Dec. 4: Open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cedar Creek Lodge in Columbia Falls.

Dec. 5: Open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Blackfeet Community College in Browning.