Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $600,000

Bigfork

Where: 349 Peaceful Dr.

Price: $599,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,468

This beautifully remodeled home sits on nearly 1 acre and is conveniently located just minutes from Flathead Lake and downtown Bigfork. It has large windows in the living room looking out onto the wooded property. Outside is a partially covered deck, big backyard and detached one-car garage. Montana Roots Real Estate

Kalispell

Where: 76 Scarborough Ave.

Price: $595,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,592

This spacious home has two fireplaces and plenty of room to spread out. The property includes an attached two-car garage, an additional carport and large backyard. It is located in a sought-after area in the heart of Kalispell with easy access to Whitefish Mountain Resort, Flathead Lake and Glacier National Park. PureWest Real Estate

Kalispell

Where: 316 Parkway Dr.

Price: $585,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,492

This beautifully remodeled home sits on a corner lot in the desirable Northridge Heights neighborhood. It features a bright living and dining area, an updated kitchen, large windows, new appliances, and natural wood floors. The property also has a deck, fire pit, raised garden beds and a new fence. Performance Real Estate, Inc.

Columbia Falls

Where: 328 Fifth St. E.

Price: $590,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,136

This charming ranch home is tucked away just outside of downtown and is close to a park, walking trails and a community garden. It features an extra room that can be used as an office as well as an addition off the kitchen. The backyard has a hot tub and a huge patio. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

