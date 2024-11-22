“I will NEVER get over it!” a friend emphatically stated at a recent gathering. Y’all know what “it” is.

And so, I write. I write on behalf of my entire family, a multitude of tender-hearted friends, half of the country, the sensitive creatives, the hurting quiet ones, and the true Republicans. Our values were stomped on, chewed up and spit out in this election. What could possibly go wrong, with the incoming leader of the free world exhibiting behavior that is the antithesis of our liberal (generous) values? My third-graders knew better.

Like the death of a sweet, kind friend, we will never “get over it.” But we WILL get through it. Musicians, comedians and artists will create. Writers will write. Therapists will help. Pets will love us. Scientists, doctors, nurses, and teachers will work hard. Environmental groups will sue, protecting the law. Climate activists will keep fighting. Movies and plays will speak truth to power. We will continue to hope for hope. We will be vigilant in our resistance. Unity might take a long while.

Time marches on. So will we. We are the weighted bob at the end of the pendulum rod that seeks equilibrium, stability and balance. The force of gravity will eventually bring us healing. In the meantime, we remain strong in our value system.

Nancy Teggeman

Polson