Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $700,000

Columbia Falls
Where: 535 Starlily Way
Price: $700,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,840
Discover modern comfort in this stunning home conveniently located near local schools and the Flathead River. It has a well-thought-out floor plan and open concept living area. The home also includes luxurious granite counters, modern appliances and beautiful landscaping. Beckman’s Real Estate
MLS Number: 30036453
Kalispell
Where: 420 W. Colorado St.
Price: $689,000
What: Three-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 3,226
This spacious home in the heart of Kalispell has large windows that fill every room with natural light. The main living area flows to an elevated deck and the residenc includes a double garage and additional parking. Outside is an expansive fenced backyard perfect for outdoor gatherings. Dean & Leininger, Inc.
MLS Number: 30036276
Kila
Where: 245 Springhill Rd.
Price: $690,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,427
Escape to the ultimate rural getaway nestled on 5 acres of towering old-growth pines. This updated log home comes furnished and seamlessly blends rustic charm with modern amenities. The property features a chicken coop, dog run, two gardens, garage, shop and is fully fenced for horses. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
MLS Number: 30035162
Somers
Where: 241 Burns St.
Price: $699,850
What: Five-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,694
Located in the heart of Somers, this spacious home has incredible views of the Swan Mountains and Flathead Valley. It features vaulted ceilings, an open concept living space, and a large kitchen with ample counter space and plenty of storage. Outside is a fully fenced and beautifully landscaped yard with custom-built storage sheds. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30033992
