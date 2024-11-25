Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $700,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 535 Starlily Way

Price: $700,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,840

Discover modern comfort in this stunning home conveniently located near local schools and the Flathead River. It has a well-thought-out floor plan and open concept living area. The home also includes luxurious granite counters, modern appliances and beautiful landscaping. Beckman’s Real Estate

MLS Number: 30036453

Kalispell

Where: 420 W. Colorado St.

Price: $689,000

What: Three-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,226

This spacious home in the heart of Kalispell has large windows that fill every room with natural light. The main living area flows to an elevated deck and the residenc includes a double garage and additional parking. Outside is an expansive fenced backyard perfect for outdoor gatherings. Dean & Leininger, Inc.

MLS Number: 30036276

Kila

Where: 245 Springhill Rd.

Price: $690,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,427

Escape to the ultimate rural getaway nestled on 5 acres of towering old-growth pines. This updated log home comes furnished and seamlessly blends rustic charm with modern amenities. The property features a chicken coop, dog run, two gardens, garage, shop and is fully fenced for horses. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

MLS Number: 30035162

Somers

Where: 241 Burns St.

Price: $699,850

What: Five-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,694

Located in the heart of Somers, this spacious home has incredible views of the Swan Mountains and Flathead Valley. It features vaulted ceilings, an open concept living space, and a large kitchen with ample counter space and plenty of storage. Outside is a fully fenced and beautifully landscaped yard with custom-built storage sheds. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30033992

