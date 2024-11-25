‘Nutcracker’ Kicks Off Holiday Season in Northwest Montana

In a sure sign of the season, the Northwest Ballet Company will present the classic production “Nutcracker” over Thanksgiving weekend at the Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts. The company is performing the local holiday staple for the 36th time.

“Seeing the children dressed up in their Christmas best, eyes excitedly glued to the stage, taking pictures during the Sugar Plum Fairy Parade with the ‘big girls,’ walking out with a Nutcracker doll of their very own to commemorate the event – it blesses my heart every year,” director Marisa Roth said in a press release.

While a long-running annual tradition in the Flathead, Roth emphasized that the production varies each year to “keep it fresh.” The show pulls from an eclectic collection of Northwest Ballet costumes, props, backdrops and sets, and the dancers and guest artists have a variety of different talents.

“The Northwest Ballet Company has been such an amazing part of my life,” senior Mallory James said. “I am so blessed to have been a part of the Nutcracker for all these years. I can’t believe that it’s my senior year and I am so excited to be dancing my dream roll, Dew Drop, in ‘Waltz of the Flowers.’”

Reserved tickets for Northwest Ballet Company’s event are available on its website at www.northwestballet.com or on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NWB.Co.

Performances are Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 1, at 4 p.m. The ever-popular Sugar Plum Fairy Parade will follow the 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Ticket prices are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors (65 and older), and $16 for children (12 and under). On show days, tickets will be available at the Bigfork Center’s box office at 526 Electric Ave. one hour before the performances start.

For more information, contact the Northwest Ballet at (406) 755-0760, email [email protected], or visit the company’s website at www.northwestballet.com.