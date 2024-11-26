Take Note of a Changing Climate

I live in the Lower Valley. I grew up here and I remember when winter brought cold weather and snow. It’s late November and I look out my window and see rain. When I was growing up, we went ice skating at this time of the year. The fire season used to be a couple months in the summer and now it seems we can get fires almost any time through the year.



We’re all lucky to be living here in Northwest Montana where our climate hasn’t changed much but ask the folks in California or back east or in Florida how their weather has been lately. I sure hope our newly elected officials will take note of these disasters and work to slow climate change. I’m a voter and I take note of what you folks do.

Sue Cummings

Somers