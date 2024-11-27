Bigfork Bridge Replacement to Begin Next Month 

Work will begin next month on the replacement of Bigfork’s Bridge Street Bridge, a main passage point through the small lakeside community, which has been closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic since January.

Per a press release from the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), Gallatin County-based contractor Battle Ridge Builders will begin removing the current structure in December. The bridge will be replaced by a new, single-lane steel-truss bridge that will maintain a similar aesthetic to the old bridge, reflecting the architectural character of downtown Bigfork.

The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of June, however the construction timeline is subject to change due to factors such as weather, material availability, project complications and other issues.

“We’re excited to start work on this important project,” MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen said in a statement. “Our goal is to complete the project in time for the July 4th holiday and Bigfork’s summer festivities. We appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperation as we work to deliver a safe and lasting improvement.”

Crews will be on site Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. To expedite bridge completion, work may also occur on Saturdays and during night and early morning hours. Residents will be notified in advance if work will occur during these times.

The entrances to Bridge Street residences and businesses will not be affected during construction. Sliter’s Park will be used as a staging area for construction and will be closed to the public until the project is complete.

Pedestrians and vehicles must continue to use Grand Drive to access downtown Bigfork. Destinations southwest of the bridge can be accessed using Bridge Street from the Montana Highway 209 (MT 209) or MT 35 turn-offs.

MDT encourages residents to follow all traffic control and posted safety signs while in the construction area, as well as to keep a safe distance from work and equipment.

Project progress will be shared weekly via email, webpage and text message. To receive text updates, text BIGFORKBRIDGE to 41411. To subscribe for email updates, email [email protected].

More information on the project can be found here.

[email protected]