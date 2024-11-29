The ‘Deplorables’ Showed Up for the Election and Demanded Change

The economy is the No. 1 issue and needs fixing. Cutting waste and programs is a good start, but not enough. The issue of theft must be addressed.

“In the absence of the gold standard, there is no way to protect savings from confiscation through inflation. There is no safe store of value …

The financial policy of the welfare state requires that there be no way for the owners of wealth to protect themselves. This is the shabby secret of the welfare statists’ tirades against gold. Deficit spending is simply a scheme for the confiscation of wealth. Gold stands in the way of this insidious process. It stands as a protector of property rights. If one grasps this, one has no difficulty in understanding the statists’ antagonism toward the gold standard.” – Alan Greenspan



Your private property and financial freedom have been stolen from you! What can you do? First, contact your Senate and House members in Congress and demand they confirm all of President Donald Trump’s cabinet picks without delay. Second, educate yourself on “sound money” (Morgan Report with Dr. Judy Shelton on YouTube, and Human Freedom Rests on Gold Redeemable Money, by Howard Buffett). Last, support efforts to re-establish constitutional money (Article 1, Section 10), which will be coming up in the 2025 Legislative Session. Big changes such as these are not accomplished from the top down, but from the bottom up, meaning we, the people.

Bob Wagner

Harrison