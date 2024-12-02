Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,500,000

Whitefish

Where: 601 Centennial Dr.

Price: $1,449,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 4,000

Nestled next to Whitefish Lake Golf Course, this spacious home sits on a 0.71-acre lot and has a huge downstairs office and upstairs bonus room. It has been freshly painted and has new carpet. Outside the lush and manicured grounds have a full sprinkler system and include a fenced garden and a shop. RE/MAX Whitefish

MLS Number: 30034522

Kalispell

Where: Elk Meadow Ln.

Price: $1,499,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,125

This exquisite retreat is situated on 2.3 pristine acres with unobstructed views of the surrounding mountains. It has an open floor plan, expansive windows, and a state-of-the-art kitchen. The property also includes a heated three-car garage and the potential to build an additional 1,000-square-foot shop. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30032891

Bigfork

Where: 107 Whitetail Ct.

Price: $1,475,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,185

This home was designed for entertaining and comfortable living. It has a spacious dining area, chef’s kitchen, granite counters, custom cabinetry, vaulted ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling wine closet. Situated on two lots adjacent to Eagle Bend Golf Course, the exterior patio space is a great place to enjoy Montana summers. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30019956

Kalispell

Where: 20 St. Chappelle Ct.

Price: $1,495,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,746

This newly built home has 74 feet of Stillwater River frontage and a well-thought-out floor plan, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, gourmet kitchen and stainless steel appliances. The dining area has floor-to-ceiling windows and access to the back deck. The home is centrally located near all the amenities of Kalispell. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30028638

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].