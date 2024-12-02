Kalispell Man Killed in Head-on Collision, Rollover Near Bigfork

A 33-year-old Kalispell man died last night after being partially ejected from a vehicle on Montana Highway 83 and Echo Lake Road near Bigfork following a head-on collision with a pickup truck that caused it to roll over and ignite, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

On Dec. 1 at 5:04 p.m., a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by a 41-year-old Corvallis man was heading southbound on Highway 83 when he collided head-on with a Toyota RAV4 that was driving northbound. The driver of the truck was attempting to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone.

The RAV4, driven by a 33-year-old Kalispell woman, rolled over onto the roof and slid down the road before coming to rest and starting on fire.

The driver and a 15-year-old female passenger were injured while the 33-year-old male passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was declared deceased.

In the Ford F-150, the driver and passenger, a 30-year-old Somers woman, were injured and transported to Logan Health.

Drugs, alcohol and speed are suspected factors.

