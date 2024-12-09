Blacktail Mountain Ski Area to Open Friday

Blacktail Mountain Ski Area managers announced plans to open with limited terrain on Friday, Dec. 13, kicking off its season with an annual Wake Up Old Man Winter party. In a hopeful sign that this winter’s La Niña predictions come to bear in northwest Montana, the Lakeside ski area’s commencement of the 2024/2025 ski season comes more than a month earlier than last year’s Jan. 14 opener.

Chairlifts will spin from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, according to Monday’s announcement. The Olympic Chair, Thunderhead Chair to the midway station, and the Magic Carpet are scheduled for operation. The Crystal Chair and additional terrain will open as conditions permit.

“We are thrilled to open and welcome folks to the slopes this coming week! I’ve got an amazing crew up here, and we’re excited to get the lifts spinning,” Blacktail Mountain General Manager Jessi Wood said in the press release.

Wood reminded guests that early season conditions exist, encouraging skiers to be aware of their surroundings, proceed cautiously, and respect all rope lines and trail closures as they are there for the safety of guests.

Blacktail Mountain will be closed Monday, Dec. 16 until Friday Dec. 20. Lifts will spin again starting Friday, and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day through Monday, Jan. 6.

Blacktail Mountain on Jan. 5, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Snow is expected all day Sunday, Dec. 15, with a continued chance of snow later on in the week. Current forecasts for opening day call for partly cloudy skies, 20% chance of snow, and a high near 26 degrees.

Season Passes and daily lift tickets are available to purchase online at estore.blacktailmountain.com. Blacktail Mountain Ski Area encourages guests to save money and time at the ticket office by creating an account, purchasing Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards and day lift tickets in advance online.

The Blacktail Mountain Lodge on Jan. 5, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

