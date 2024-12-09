Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $725,000

Bigfork

Where: 255 Crestview Dr.

Price: $749,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,831

Enjoy single-level living just minutes from Flathead Lake in one of Bigfork’s most sought-after neighborhoods. The home features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, wood flooring, granite counters and a spacious master suite. The large corner lot is beautifully landscaped and includes mature trees, a fenced backyard and a deck. Western Brokers

MLS Number: 30029292

Kalispell

Where: 107 Shadow Mountain Tr.

Price: $721,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,693

This brand-new home has a beautiful open floor plan with upgrades throughout. It features stainless steel appliances, Corian counters, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, and rock/tile accents. The 0.64-acre property also includes a huge three-car garage and a covered front porch. Glacier Real Estate of Montana

MLS Number: 30036615

Somers

Where: 1042 Mackinaw Lp.

Price: $729,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,128

This newer craftsman-style home sits on a large lot with gravel RV parking space. It has laminate wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and maple cabinetry. The property is professionally landscaped and includes flower beds, a sprinkler system, vegetable garden and covered back deck. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate

MLS Number: 30035144

Whitefish

Where: 2009 Lion Mountain Rd.

Price: $730,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,536

Nestled on the outskirts of downtown Whitefish, this thoughtfully designed home sits on nearly a half-acre lot and boasts an open floor plan, fireplace, and walkout basement. Enjoy easy access to Whitefish Lake State Park, Whitefish Lake Golf Course, and the Lion Mountain Trailhead. RE/MAX Home Again Realty

MLS Number: 30033466

