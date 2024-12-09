Gianforte Taps Department of Agriculture Director to Lead FWP

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Friday that he has tapped the director of the Montana Department of Agriculture, Christy Clark, to lead Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The governor’s office said that Clark will transition to director of FWP this coming Monday, Dec. 9. As leader of that agency, Clark will oversee a $110 million budget and a staff of approximately 750 employees. In addition to managing wildlife, state parks and fishing access sites, FWP personnel conduct wildlife research and investigate poaching incidents and other wildlife-oriented crimes.

Clark is the third person Gianforte has appointed to lead FWP since he became governor in 2021. Clark’s predecessors in the position include Henry “Hank” Worsech, who resigned in June 2023 and was replaced by Dustin Temple. Gianforte announced Temple’s retirement last month and named FWP Chief Operating Officer Marina Yoshioka as the agency’s acting director.

In a press release announcing the leadership change, Gianforte praised Clark’s tenure at the agriculture department and expressed confidence in her ability to assume a new role.

Christy Clark. Courtesy photo

“Christy Clark is a strong leader with the skills needed to lead the agency tasked with protecting Montana’s cherished recreational opportunities and public access to public lands,” he said.

Clark said in the release that she is grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Montana.

“After spending more than 20 years ranching and raising kids, my passion for advocating for agriculture brought me to the Montana Department of Agriculture where it has been an honor to serve Montana and its producers as Director,” Clark said. “I’m equally passionate about our state’s hunting, fishing and outdoor recreational opportunities, which truly make Montana, Montana.”

Prior to assuming the helm of the agriculture department, Clark worked as its agricultural sciences administrator and led the department’s development and marketing bureau. She also served as a Republican member of the Montana House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017, where she sponsored a number of agriculture- and water-related bills.

FWP has experienced considerable turnover in recent years. In addition to directorship changes, high-level departures at the agency include Fisheries Chief Eileen Ryce, Enforcement Chief Dave Loewen and Chief of Operations Mike Volesky.

Issues Temple grappled with during his tenure at FWP include grizzly bear and wolf management, elk and mule deer tag allocation, declining trout populations in southwestern Montana rivers and increasing use of Montana state parks.

The governor’s office said that Clark’s responsibilities at MDA will be assumed by its deputy director, Zach Coccoli, who will serve as the department’s interim director.

This story originally appeared in the Montana Free Press, which can be found online at montanafreepress.org.