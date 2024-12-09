Shop Local this Christmas Season

As most of us know, we are encouraged to shop locally in our community, especially during the Christmas season. This is truly a time for small businesses to “make it or break it” financially. The beauty of supporting local small businesses is we are supporting our community and our neighbors. There is a Main Street business owner who recently donated a large number of necessary items to the Flathead Warming Center. His generosity is what we believe is truly the spirit of Christmas … helping those who are in the greatest of need. We are truly grateful for this individual and others like him in our community. Let’s support our local small businesses, especially during the holiday season!

Cindie Jobe & Curt Shugart

Kalispell