Commissioners Need to Act on Homeownership Assistance Program

Flathead County is at a turning point. As housing prices continue to climb, many working-class residents are being priced out of homeownership, leaving families struggling to stay in the community they love. Now, we have a chance to bring meaningful change – if the Flathead County Commissioners choose to act.

HB 819, passed by the Montana Legislature in 2023, allocated funds for counties to create a homeownership assistance program in the form of a revolving loan program offering low- or no-interest loans to homebuyers. Flathead County was allocated $4.5 million from the State of Montana through the passage of HB 819. These funds are designed to be matched with $4.5 million by private investments, to create an initial fund of $9 million. This fund can only be created if the Flathead County commissioners vote to approve and name a Community Reinvestment Organization (CRO) to administer the program. In Flathead County, NeighborWorks Montana is prepared and approved by the state to step into this role, ensuring these funds are utilized for the benefit of local families.

Unfortunately, the Flathead County commissioners have yet to place this critical funding decision on their agenda. Without the formal action of voting to accept $4.5 million set aside for Flathead County by Dec. 31 of this year, the funds will go unused in Flathead County and ultimately be directed to another Montana county. I want to emphasize this point: the funds would not be returned to taxpayers. This would be a devastating loss for working-class families in Flathead County.

We need the commissioners to act. I urge all residents to make their voices heard:

Email the County Commissioners at [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected]. Share how this program could make a difference in your life and urge them to place the funding decision on their agenda on Dec 17!

Attend the public comment session on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 8:45 a.m. on the third floor of the Flathead County building in the old courthouse. Your presence matters, even if you do not want to speak on the topic. Flathead County commissioners need to know that people in the Flathead care about this funding!



This program has the potential to transform locals’ lives by providing hardworking families with access to affordable home loans. Let’s ensure these funds are invested in our county, where they’re needed most.

Mallory Phillips, board member

Shelter WF