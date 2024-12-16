Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $500,000

Columbia Falls
Where: 580 Sixth Ave. NE
Price: $494,000
What: Five-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,920
This beautifully updated home situated in a highly desirable neighborhood features new flooring, fresh paint, and new doors. It has custom kitchen island and a huge entertaining area in the basement. The property is close to Glacier National Park and all the outdoor adventures the area has to offer. Montana Brokers, Inc.
MLS Number: 30035203
Whitefish
Where: 465 Aspen Ct.
Price: $475,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath townhouse
Square Feet: 936
This charming townhouse features several updates, including fresh paint and new carpet, stainless steel appliances and bathroom counters. The residence has an attached single-car garage, second parking spot and nice front porch. Located close to Whitefish Mountain Resort, City Beach and Whitefish Lake. National Parks Realty
MLS Number: 30036000
Kalispell
Where: 462 Fifth Ave. NE
Price: $499,999
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,576
This stunning ranch-style home is nestled in a serene neighborhood and offers an ideal blend of comfort, style and privacy. It has an open floor plan and spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. The property features mature trees, a vinyl privacy fenced yard and a detached single garage. America’s 1st Choice Realty
MLS Number: 30033525
Kalispell
Where: 819 Second Ave. E.
Price: $500,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 941
This eastside bungalow listed on the National Register of Historic Places has been meticulously updated while preserving its original woodwork. The home features a new roof, gorgeous wood and tile flooring, and quartz counters. The backyard has a private deck and fenced area ideal for entertaining. eXp Realty
MLS Number: 30035510
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].