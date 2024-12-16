Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $500,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 580 Sixth Ave. NE

Price: $494,000

What: Five-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,920

This beautifully updated home situated in a highly desirable neighborhood features new flooring, fresh paint, and new doors. It has custom kitchen island and a huge entertaining area in the basement. The property is close to Glacier National Park and all the outdoor adventures the area has to offer. Montana Brokers, Inc.

MLS Number: 30035203

Whitefish

Where: 465 Aspen Ct.

Price: $475,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath townhouse

Square Feet: 936

This charming townhouse features several updates, including fresh paint and new carpet, stainless steel appliances and bathroom counters. The residence has an attached single-car garage, second parking spot and nice front porch. Located close to Whitefish Mountain Resort, City Beach and Whitefish Lake. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30036000

Kalispell

Where: 462 Fifth Ave. NE

Price: $499,999

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,576

This stunning ranch-style home is nestled in a serene neighborhood and offers an ideal blend of comfort, style and privacy. It has an open floor plan and spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. The property features mature trees, a vinyl privacy fenced yard and a detached single garage. America’s 1st Choice Realty

MLS Number: 30033525

Kalispell

Where: 819 Second Ave. E.

Price: $500,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 941

This eastside bungalow listed on the National Register of Historic Places has been meticulously updated while preserving its original woodwork. The home features a new roof, gorgeous wood and tile flooring, and quartz counters. The backyard has a private deck and fenced area ideal for entertaining. eXp Realty

MLS Number: 30035510

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].