Carbonari Named Kootenai Forest Deputy Supervisor

The Kootenai National Forest on Monday announced Seth Carbonari as its new deputy supervisor, promoting the longtime wildland firefighter, fire manager and forest ranger who most recently served as the Rexford-Fortine district ranger into its top administrative ranks.

Carbonari replaced Heidi McRoberts, who accepted a Forest Supervisor position in July on the Cibola National Forest in Region 3.

A Flathead High School graduate, Carbonari began his career in 1993 when he joined a Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation fire crew while attending Flathead Valley Community College. He later graduated from the University of Montana.

He transitioned to a firefighting position on the Flathead National Forest, which led to more than 25 years in fire management positions, ranging from engine boss to District Fire Management Officer in the Spotted Bear Ranger District, deep in the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

Carbonari’s career took another turn when he moved from the Flathead to the Bitterroot National Forest, where he led the West Fork Ranger District of the Bitterroot National Forest from 2018 until 2021 before making the transition to Eureka as the Rexford-Fortine district ranger.

“The Kootenai is a great place to be,” Carbonari said in a prepared statement. “I very much look forward to continuing service to the Forest, the employees, and partners that help manage it and the surrounding communities.”

Carbonari’s career journey also included a season at Everglades National Park, a season as a smokejumper in Missoula, over 15 years assisting with the Flathead Avalanche Center, and numerous details and assignments across the country and internationally.

“The Kootenai is excited for Seth’s transition into the Deputy Forest Supervisor position,” Kootenai Forest Supervisor Chad Benson said in a prepared statement. “He has done a wonderful job in his current position, immensely helping the Forest, and we look forward to what his strengths will bring into this role.”

