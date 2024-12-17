Following Local Detection of Chronic Wasting Disease, FWP to Remove Deer at Flathead County Landfill

In response to the discovery this fall of chronic wasting disease in white-tailed deer at the Flathead County landfill, officials with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) announced Tuesday they are taking lethal measures to remove deer from the landfill as a measure to reduce the further spread of the disease.

The confirmation of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in white-tailed deer at the Flathead County landfill along U.S. Highway 93 north of Kalispell marked the first time CWD has been detected in a wild herd in Hunting District 170, which encompasses most of the Flathead Valley. FWP received reports of a symptomatic buck at the landfill in October, euthanized the animal and submitted samples for testing, which came back positive for CWD. Since that time, FWP has removed and tested additional deer at the landfill and documented nine additional positive samples.

“The Flathead County landfill, where the positive samples were detected, will play a critical role in containment efforts,” according to a press release announcing the removal of deer. “Any white-tailed deer observed entering the landfill this winter will be euthanized to prevent potential contamination of the surrounding area. This action is being taken as a precautionary step to reduce risks of spreading the disease and to protect local wildlife populations.”

CWD is a contagious neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and moose. While it poses no known risks to humans, it is always fatal to infected animals and can have significant impacts on local wildlife populations if left unchecked. The disease is spread through prions, which persist in the environment and can be transmitted through saliva, feces, urine, and carcasses of infected animals.

“This detection underscores the importance of vigilance and rapid response,” said FWP Regional Wildlife Manager Neil Anderson. “By implementing these measures now, we aim to minimize the spread of CWD and protect the long-term health of our deer populations.”

Landfill operations will not be disrupted due to these efforts. FWP is working closely with Flathead County staff to monitor the situation and evaluate the effectiveness of the response measures.

To date, 331 animals have been tested for CWD in Hunting District 170, and the 10 white-tailed deer at the landfill remain the only documented positives.

For more information on CWD in Montana, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/CWD.

