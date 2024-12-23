Missing Kila Man Found Dead After Vehicle Crash

Authorities have confirmed the death of a 69-year-old Kila man who went missing earlier this month when investigators on Saturday located his vehicle down a mountainside off Dayton Creek Road near Lakeside, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Investigators believe the crash occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 when the vehicle left the left the roadway and rolled down a mountainside while proceeding northbound on Dayton Creek Road. The driver, Gregory James Wells, was not wearing his seatbelt and was pinned under the vehicle when it rolled. He was reported missing on Dec. 11.

Road conditions were icy, and drugs and alcohol are suspected factors in the incident.

