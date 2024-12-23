fbpx
Local

Missing Kila Man Found Dead After Vehicle Crash

Investigators believe the crash occurred on Dec. 10 on Dayton Creek Road near Lakeside, one day before the 69-year-old man was reported missing

By Maggie Dresser
A Flathead County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Beacon file photo

Authorities have confirmed the death of a 69-year-old Kila man who went missing earlier this month when investigators on Saturday located his vehicle down a mountainside off Dayton Creek Road near Lakeside, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Investigators believe the crash occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 when the vehicle left the left the roadway and rolled down a mountainside while proceeding northbound on Dayton Creek Road. The driver, Gregory James Wells, was not wearing his seatbelt and was pinned under the vehicle when it rolled. He was reported missing on Dec. 11.

Road conditions were icy, and drugs and alcohol are suspected factors in the incident.

[email protected]

