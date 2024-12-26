fbpx
Crime

Pablo Man Killed in Christmas Day Shooting

A juvenile male was arrested in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Sheldon Fisher on Dec. 25 in Polson

By Maggie Dresser
Lake County Courthouse in Polson. Beacon file photo

A juvenile male has been arrested after allegedly fatally shooting a 31-year-old Pablo man during a disturbance involving multiple people in Polson in the early hours of Christmas morning, according to press release from Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

Polson Police Department officers, Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies and Flathead Tribal Police officers responded to multiple 911 calls regarding the shooting in the area of 11th Avenue West in Polson at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 25.

The shooting victim was later identified as Sheldon Fisher and the suspect was located later that day before he was taken into custody.

The Polson Police Department is investigating the incident with the assistance of the Lake County Coroner and Sheriff’s Office.

[email protected]

