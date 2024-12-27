Nordic Paradise

Over the years, the Flathead Valley has progressively expanded its inventory of Nordic skiing trails, opening a winter wonderland of opportunities for classic cross-country and skate skiers alike. The trails range from the quickly accessible — as in directly on the outskirts of town — to the slightly more remote, although none of the popular destinations listed below require serious winter adventuring to reach. For tech-savvy skiers, follow the local Facebook group XC Skiers of Flathead Valley MT for regular updates and grooming reports, or download the Nordic Pulse mobile app.

Glacier Nordic Center

1200 U.S. Highway 93, Whitefish

glaciernordicclub.org

Conveniently located just a mile from downtown Whitefish, the Glacier Nordic Center at the Whitefish Lake Golf Course offers 12 kilometers of groomed trails for skate and classic skiing. About 4 kilometers are lit at night so people can ski from sundown until 10 p.m. The trails are maintained and groomed by the Glacier Nordic Club, which also runs the Glacier Nordic Shop where people can rent gear, get their skis waxed and purchase day or season passes.

Big Mountain Nordic Trails

3315 Big Mountain Road, Whitefish

On the slopes of Big Mountain, the Glacier Nordic Club maintains more than two-dozen kilometers of trail through the forest in collaboration with the Iron Horse Golf Club. Featuring an online database that offers real time grooming reports, the club’s expert groomers transform the trails into a river of corduroy every day before 9 a.m. Access to the trails is also available at the trailhead off Haskill Basin Road. There is no fee to ski on the trails; however, donations to the Glacier Nordic Club help keep it maintained.

Round Meadow Winter Trails

Star Meadows Road, Tally Lake

Located on the Tally Lake Ranger District northwest of Whitefish, the Round Meadow Trails are regularly groomed with assistance from the Glacier Nordic Club and are open to the public.

Meadow Lake Nordic Trails

100 St. Andrews Drive, Columbia Falls

The final trail maintained by the Glacier Nordic Club is located at the Meadow Lake Resort near Columbia Falls, about a mile north of U.S. Highway 2. The 9-kilometer trail is mostly flat with a few gently rolling hills that are perfect for skiers of all ages and ability. An adult day passes costs $20; children and teen passes are $10; folks below the age of 7 ski free. Passes can be purchased at the Meadow Lake Resort Center. The trails are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

North Shore Nordic Club

Blacktail Road, Bigfork

www.northshorenordic.org

This organization grooms and maintains two Nordic networks in the Flathead Lake area: Blacktail Mountain Nordic Trails, with 25 kilometers of varied terrain, and Bigfork Community Nordic Center, with 10 kilometers of varied terrain.

Dog Creek Lodge

8775 U.S. Highway 93 North, Olney

www.dogcreeklodge.com

Located near Olney, the lodge’s Nordic center maintains about 30 kilometers of dog-friendly trails groomed for skate and classic skiing. The trails span private land and Stillwater State Forest, while a restaurant and bar is open Wednesday through Sunday, offering locally sourced food, including wood-fired pizza from a brick oven, as well as craft beer and artisanal cocktails.

LOGE Camps Glacier and the Izaak Walton Inn Restaurant and Bar

290 Izaak Walton Inn Road, Essex

www.logecamps.com

This historic inn in Essex grooms 33 kilometers of trails that are convenient for guests but also open to the public. Formerly the Izaak Walton Inn, the property is under new ownership but the ski program (as well as the bar and restaurant) is alive and well, featuring perks for season-pass holders and free day passes with overnight lodging. A rental shop offers classic skis, including metal-edged options, as well as skate skis, boots and snowshoes. Visitors will encounter grab-and-go breakfast options, while the restaurant and bar are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for lunch and dinner.

