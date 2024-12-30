New Year’s Eve Events in the Flathead

This New Year’s Eve in the Flathead, there is no shortage of opportunities to take in some live music and dance the last hours of 2024 away, or partake in champagne toasts to ring in 2025. And for those looking to start off the new year with a shock, you can scroll down to find information about this year’s polar plunge at The Raven in Woods Bay. Below is a list of some events happening this New Year’s Eve in the Flathead, but it’s by no means meant to be an exhaustive inventory of all the night’s activities. Events are listed by community, and then alphabetical order based on venue name. Feel free to check out flatheadevents.net to see what else is happening in the coming days.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is encouraging people to drive sober and stay safe on the road, and the law enforcement agency has increased patrols through Jan. 1 as it seeks “to crack down on drunk and drugged drivers during the holidays,” according to an announcement earlier this month. As of Dec. 3, MHP reported a 6% increase in traffic deaths from Jan. 1 through Aug. 31, with 134 people dead over that span. Alcohol was a factor in 36% of fatal crashes over that period, and drugs were a factor in 13 percent of fatal crashes over the same span, according to MHP.

The National Weather Service in Missoula is expecting about a 30% chance of snow in Kalispell on Tuesday during the day, with less than half an inch of accumulation possible. Overnight lows could fall to around 20 degrees, with patchy fog expected between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Ian Letsinger competes in the New Year’s Eve Rail Jam at Whitefish Mountain Resort on Dec. 31, 2015. Beacon file photo

New Year’s Eve Party with K’Niption Fit at the Buffalo Saloon and Casino in Bigfork

The party start at 9 p.m. The night will include food and drink specials, live music by rock and covers band K’Niption Fit, a champagne toast and fireworks.

New Year’s Eve Party at The Blue Moon with Whiskey Rose in Columbia Falls

The Blue Moon in Columbia Falls is hosting a no cover charge night of music, dancing and celebration. The Whiskey Rose band will be performing, including a rendition of Auld Lang Syne at midnight. The party will go from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Meadow Lake Resort Bar & Grille in Columbia Falls

A special dinner menu, signature cocktails and champagne will be available. Specials include sesame-seared ahi tuna wontons, shrimp cocktails, cream of crab soup, five-spice pork belly with bear jam, grilled New York strip steak with brandy peppercorn sauce, slow-roasted prime rib, Maryland crab cakes, blackened salmon, twin tenderloin medallion stroganoff, shrimp scampi and blue crab fettuccini. Reservations are required. Dinner hours are from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve at The Eagles Club in Kalispell

Bar Bingo starting at 6 p.m., with live music from Dan Harmon and Cascade Country starting at 9 p.m. Party favors and champagne served at midnight.

New Year’s Eve Celebration at the KM Bar in Kalispell

This event will feature prizes for the best dressed, a raffle, music by JibbDrive, and food and drink specials. There’s no cover charge for this party, which begins with a happy hour from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve 1999 Bash at Waters Edge Winery and Bistro in Kalispell

Waters Edge is hosting its annual New Year’s Eve murder mystery party. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best 90s outfits, including backwards hats, cut-off tank tops, neon wind breakers, bomber jackets, scrunchies, butterfly clips and Doc Martins. The setting for the murder mystery is “Twilo, the most happening club in the Big Apple,” where “DJ Neon” is throwing a party “that everyone’s been dying to get into,” according to the event’s online listing. But before partygoers can ring in the new year, a murder “more twisted than your favorite boy band’s dance moves,” will occur. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the murder mystery party goes from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. General admission tickets are $75, and can be purchased online. The evening’s food menu will include oysters, shrimp, truffles, prime rib burnt ends, stuffed peppers, charcuterie towers, chips and dip and more.

Shauney and the Fisher River Band at The Lodge at McGregor Lake in Marion.

Live music starting at 9 p.m., with country and classic rock performers Shauney and The Fisher River band.

New Year’s Eve Disco Party at 101 Central in Whitefish

Neon lights, and a DJ spinning disco hits will help attempt to transform The Second Story above Herb & Omni into a Studio 54-inspired discotheque. Best outfit wins a $250 Herb & Omni gift card. Balloon drop at midnight. Party starts at 10 p.m. and goes until 1:30 a.m. General admission tickets are $100. VIP tickets, which include an open bar and passed appetizers for a limited time are $299.

New Year’s Eve torchlight parade and fireworks display. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Torchlight Parade and Fireworks at Big Mountain in Whitefish

Whitefish Mountain Resort will be hosting its annual torchlight parade and fireworks, featuring skiers descending the mountain while bearing lights. For spectators, the torchlight parade begins at 5:45 p.m. at Ed & Mully’s and people are encouraged to gather at the base of Ed’s Run for the best views. Participants will be loading at Chair 1 at 4:30 p.m. Fireworks will go off shortly after the parade ends at about 6 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Party at the Craggy Range in Whitefish

The party will feature a beer pong tournament, a fire pit on the patio, a themed photo booth, and late-night bites. Free champagne toast at midnight. Party starts at 9 p.m. and goes until 1 a.m. No cover charge.

New Year’s Eve Party at The Firebrand in Whitefish

Festivities will be capped off at midnight by the descent of the Firebrand’s 8-foot illuminated fish from the top of the building. Live music from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. played by Justin Harris and the Pocket Aces. Complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

The Lil Smokies perform at Under The Big Sky. JP Edge | Flathead Beacon

The Lil Smokies at the Great Northern Bar in Whitefish

Missoula bluegrass band the Lil Smokies, featuring Whitefish local Andy Dunnigan on vocals, will play at the Great Northern Bar with the doors opening at 8 p.m. and the show starting at 9:30 p.m. Special guests joining the band include Lena Marie Schiffer of Laney Lou and The Bird Dogs and Ryan Acker from The Last Revel. Advance tickets are $50.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Logan’s Bar & Grill at Grouse Mountain Lodge in Whitefish

Live music and a holiday special menu at Logan’s Bar & Grill featuring firecracker calamari, Dungeness crab, stuff turbot, prime rib and more. From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Live music played by Ben Darce starting at 6 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Celebration at The Lodge at Whitefish Lake in Whitefish

New Year’s Eve dinner available in the dining room starting at 5 p.m., with live music in the bar by Brent Jameson from 9 p.m. until midnight. A balloon drop and fireworks are planned for midnight. Reservations for dinner are encouraged.

Funk band “20 Grand” performs at the Remington Bar and Casino in Whitefish on Jan. 14, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

20 Grand at The Remington in Whitefish

The high-powered, high energy Flathead funk band 20 Grand is playing at The Remington, with doors opening at 9 p.m. and the show starting at 10 p.m. The show is expected to feature 20 Grand’s blend of brass, guitar, drums and vocals.

New Year’s Eve Party at the Whitefish VFW with Turtle Mountain in Whitefish

The four-piece rock and country band Turtle Mountain will be playing rock at the Whitefish VFW for a New Year’s Eve Bash. The party starts at 9 p.m. and goes until 1 a.m.

Hundreds dive into the new decade with a frigid dip into Flathead Lake for the 26th annual Polar Bear Plunge at The Raven in Woods Bay on Jan. 1, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Jan. 1

Polar Bear Plunge at Flathead Lake in Woods Bay/Bigfork

Taking place at The Raven starting around roughly 1:30 p.m. A parade will begin at 1:45 p.m. after which the plunge will take place. The Raven will be offering hot drinks, warm food, t-shirts, and grab bags from local businesses starting at 11 a.m.. The Sitting Duck will be serving brunch and wintry cocktails from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Costumes are encouraged and admission is free. Participants should bring towels. Parking will be limited, and carpooling is recommended.

