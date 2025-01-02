Flathead County Reports First Fatal Crash of New Year

A 37-year-old Kalispell woman died Jan. 1 in a two-car crash on Montana Highway 35 near Creston, marking Flathead County’s first vehicle fatality of 2025.

According to a fatality report by the Montana Highway Patrol, a 30-year-old woman was driving a Subaru Forester west on Montana Highway 35 at about 1:26 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 43 when she crossed the center of the roadway. The 30-year-old victim was driving east in a Kia Rio and was unable to avoid a collision.

The front left corner of the Subaru struck the front left corner of the victim’s Kia, causing the Kia to spin 180 degrees and forcing it off the roadway, where it rolled and came to rest on its driver’s side. Meanwhile, the Subaru continued off the left side of the roadway.

Upon arrival, first responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene while they took the driver of the Subaru to Logan Health. The surviving motorist is under investigation for driving under the influence, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, according to the report.

According to the most recent data available from Montana Highway Patrol, the state recorded 200 crashes involving fatalities on its roads and highways in 2024.

